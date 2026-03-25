Negotiations begin over Tennessee's statewide voucher expansion, as other bills are placed behind the budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A few of the biggest proposals this year at the Tennessee General Assembly were debated in the same committee room Wednesday, and they all met a similar fate by essentially being placed on hold.

Lawmakers moved several major bills "behind the budget." The procedural maneuver means all debate pauses on any proposals that will cost the state money.

If the legislature ultimately votes to include those specific bills in this year's passed budget, debate will resume in a few weeks. If those bills do not receive specific funding, they essentially die for the year.

Three different proposals to reduce, provide a holiday, or eliminate the grocery sales tax met this fate. "Provide a three month sales tax holiday on groceries for senior citizens 65 years or older," Rep. Michael Hale (R-Smithville) said about his proposal to give senior citizens a little financial relief.

"It ends the state portion of tax on all groceries," State Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) said about her proposal to end the grocery sales tax all together.

Another hotly debated bill this session is expanding the governor's statewide voucher program. Before that bill goes behind the budget, there are active negotiations on how many vouchers lawmakers plan to fund.

Gov. Bill Lee asked lawmakers to double the current amount of Education Freedom Scholarships to 40,000. House Finance Subcommittee Chair Rep. Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) is pitching trimming that number to 35,000. He told me that number could continue to change as budget talks continue.

"There’s a lot of discussion about the number," Williams said in an interview. "We just want to have to make some more discussion to make sure we get it right."

During the committee debates, other lawmakers weighed in on the legislative process and the status of various bills.

Lawmakers hope to pass the budget and finish up their work this year by the middle of April.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.