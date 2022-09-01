Neighborhood watchdog's license plate readers help Metro police catch two catalytic converter thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two catalytic converter thieves were taken off the streets thanks to a neighborhood watchdog's personal license plate readers.

On Monday night, cameras outside Tim Holman's home sent an alert when known thieves came back for more precious metal in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.

"Does it make me feel safer? Sure. But I think also it helps the neighborhood too," said Tim Holman.

In the last four years, the electrical engineer has built a sophisticated home security system. He thinks he may be the only private citizen in Nashville using license plate readers.

In June, two thieves took the catalytic converter off his neighbor's Prius. After that happened, Holman set up his system to alert him if they ever came back.

"This time we got them," Holman said.

Because Holman can give the police clear recordings and readings outside of his house, it's been a big difference maker in multiple cases, including burglaries, hit and runs and one attempted assault.

"If they have some information based on the license plate — a description that they know is accurate — they can do something about it. And that's the problem: having that intelligence, having that information," he said.

So far this year, the Metro Nashville Police Department has taken more than 1,060 reports for stolen converters.

"They cruise through midtown Nashville. All these nice, expensive cars parked by the side of the road — boom, boom, boom. They steal, get back on the interstate and they're gone again," Holman said.

Putting together a camera system like Holman's would cost between $1,000 and $2,000. He said it's worth it if it's in your budget.

"It makes all the difference in the world. We've been having these issues with catalytic converter thieves for months here in Nashville, but when my cameras told me they were back in my neighborhood, that gave police the information," he said.

According to Metro Police, Larry Rizzo, 30, and Austin Homeister, 24 were taken into custody. Both men are from Louisville. Rizzo faces burglary and felony vandalism charges. Homeister is charged with burglary, felony vandalism and felon in possession of a weapon.

Nashville is soon going to be installing license plate readers around the city. Earlier this year, the Metro Council approved a pilot program to bring license plate readers to city streets. In August, Metro Council voted to prohibit police from using the cameras to help with immigration enforcement.