Neighbors, concert-goers upset about traffic at First Bank Amphitheater in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors and concert-goers are upset about traffic at First Bank Amphitheater in Williamson County.

For some concerts, people reported being stuck for hours trying to get into the venue.

A neighbor sent NewsChannel 5 a video from before the Miranda Lambert concert last week to detail what they’ve been experiencing on event evenings.

To say neighbors who live near First Bank Amphitheater are angry with concert traffic is an understatement. For the Miranda Lambert concert some people were stuck for hours trying to get to the venue. The CEO says they’re about to start construction to make it better @nc5 pic.twitter.com/JIgEh5YC6X — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) May 5, 2022

We emailed the venue about their concerns and CEO Rick McEachern said they’re getting ready to start construction to help the issue. He referred us to their website where they detail the project.

On Friday, the venue is hosting the Willie Nelson concert at 7:30 p.m. The website states the property opens at 12 p.m. and concert-goers can tailgate early to avoid traffic delays.

Kenneth McLawhon, the town administrator for Thompson's Station, said the property owners are working to make new improvements to help with the congestion.

"Related to this undertaking, the property owners were required to address traffic with both a more current study and to also make new road improvements, at their expense. They are working on these improvements at this time," said McLawhon.

This story is developing and will be updated.