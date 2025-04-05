Neighbors endure restless nights with continued flood fighting risks, warnings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the many of us enduring days of emergency alerts, warnings, flooding and storm threats the worry isn't over.

We checked back in with some of our neighbors around the Trace Creek area.

“I appreciate y’all coming back out and seeing this,” said homeowner Jeff Falgout.

It was only days ago when he was showing us how far the water from Trace Creek crept onto his property.

“The water has gone down a lot obviously as you can tell,” he said.

The same water line that flooded his crawl space and carved a path of damage through many of his neighbors' properties.

“We’re actually right on the verge of everyone flooding,” he said. “Anxiety wise I haven’t slept in three days.”

Falgout is grateful for the hours without rainfall but knows it's not time to rest just yet

“When do you think you’re going to sleep?” I asked.

“It depends on what happens tonight,” he said. “I slept as much as I could last night so I’ll be watching News Channel 5 like I normally do.”

No storm is the same, but now the memories of 2010 are feeling even closer.

“When we get these types of showers and rain it brings back that,” said Falgout.

“The concern is everything from that rain is starting to block and back up… They say that was 100 year flood and here we are 15 years later.”

Falgout will be retracing a lot of his 2010 steps, keeping a keen eye on the swollen creek just feet from his home and looking forward to drier days.

Nashville leaders encourage you to sign up for emergency alerts online. You can also do so by calling 311.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com