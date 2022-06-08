Neighbors fight against Neelys Bend development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of neighbors is fighting against development in Neelys Bend.

Some say the suburb near Madison is a hidden treasure. There's livestock, wildlife, and even an osprey nest.

"People are amazed that this still exists, so we feel pretty lucky to live here," said former councilman and neighbor Jim Forkum.

Carolyn Adams said it was one of Nashville's best-kept secrets until it was discovered by developers.

"There was a proposal for 8 acres here that they wanted to put 50 homes on, and the Odom Sausage Factory has 180 on it, so they want it to flow from Madison down through here," Adams said.

Their latest battle is against the Hudson Subdivision plan. The plan they showed NewsChannel5 proposed nearly 30 homes.

Neighbors feel the infrastructure can’t handle it.

"Traffic is the main concern because Neelys Bend is a small two-lane road,” Adams said. “Also, drainage for these people — their yards flood, there’s horses, there’s cows down there."

The group even has 'Save Neelys Bend' t-shirts.

Many of the families who live nearby have owned the land for generations.

"And Jim is married to Patsy Menees, and she’s a descendant of one of the settlers; you can find Menees on a 1971 map of Neelys Bend," said Adams.

The proposed subdivision plan will be presented to Metro's Planning Commission.

"I think everybody’s ready to put up a fight if that’s what it takes to maintain what we have," Forkum said.

NewsChannel5 reached out to the landowner and didn't hear back.

The engineer on the project didn't feel comfortable commenting until after the planning commission meeting on June 23rd.