Neighbors find bullet hole in their apartment complex hallway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This city is no stranger to a big party.

And for neighbors living close to downtown at the Ryman Lofts it's a lifestyle they've adjusted to.

"Yesterday was kind of crazy because of course the Beyonce concert was going on. And there's always so much. We hear lots of stuff. In fact, since I've lived in this city, I've kind of learned to tune a lot of things out," artist Catron Wallace said.

She said as an artist she can often get lost in one of her paintings which is why when she heard loud noises last night, she didn't think too much of it.

"I get really into my zone so I can block everything out. At one point I thought I heard something in the building but I just blew it off," she said.

But upon waking up, she knew immediately, the reason behind the booming sound.

"I looked over and I said oh my goodness that is a bullet hole," she said.

After finding the actual bullet not too far away from her own apartment, Wallace called police and filed a report.

"It could have been really bad. And not to mention the reason I use this hall every day is to take images of my artwork. What if I would have been standing here at two am last night or whenever. I mean it would've uh oh, that would not have been good," she said.

Neighbors say they're thankful no one was hurt but it's a close call, they don't want to see happen again.

Wallace said someone's carelessness could have easily resulted in deadly consequences.

"Even if you shoot it in the air the bullet has got to come down. People need to understand that," she said.

And while this incident caused some fear for her neighbors, Wallace says it also reminded them of just how much they care about each other.