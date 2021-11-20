Watch
News

Actions

Neighbors in Gallatin welcome home Noah Clare after weeks-long search

items.[0].videoTitle
Neighbors came together on Friday night to welcome home Noah Clare, who had been missing for weeks, prompting an Amber Alert.
10p Lamb pkg_frame_4101.jpeg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 23:22:30-05

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Noah Clare is back home after an 11-day manhunt that ended across the country when an alert neighbor in San Clemente California spotted the 3-year-old with his 16-year-old cousin and Noah’s father Jacob Clare, who’s now in custody at the Orange County Jail.

After nearly two weeks of worry, neighbors lined the streets of his Gallatin neighborhood to welcome him back.

"I know a lot of people were praying for Noah over the last couple of weeks so it’s great news to hear him coming home," said neighbor Sarah Crews.

10p Lamb pkg_frame_3153.jpeg

It was an emotional reunion, as Noah and his mom hugged neighbors and those who came by to wish him well.

"Thank you guys so much," said Noah’s mom Amanda Ennis to the crowd.

With that, the family went inside their home for the night.

Jacob Clare is facing kidnapping charges in Tennessee and Kentucky. He is additionally facing two founds of sexual assault out of California.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap