Neighbors on quest to preserve forgotten cemetery where bodies of slaves were found in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two decades ago, the bodies of former slaves were found in Franklin by construction workers.

Now neighbors are working to preserve the history of the cemetery that for many years went overlooked.

It's a story that took years to discover, but one that Kimberly Clutsam is on a mission to preserve.

"The first burial that they found. I have a photo of it over there, it was a child," she said.

Since moving into her neighborhood, near the Moore cemetery, Clutsam has spent years learning about the deplorable history that once unfolded years ago.

"The Maurys — they did have 61 years of slavery. They enslaved people, and they had multi-generation families living," Clutsam said.

Back in 2002, archaeologists uncovered bodies of former slaves buried near Del Rio Pike. Now years later, advocates are making sure that as nearby construction occurs, the bodies are preserved and the cemetery is honored.

"In general, I think something needs to be done so that the developers and builders have to check the land before they start building on it to make sure nothing is there," she said.

According to reports, a dozen bodies were found more than 20 years ago. Seven of those bodies were relocated, but where those bodies are now is unknown.

"They were never returned. They were never re-entered. And as far as we're concerned, they're in a landfill somewhere," Clutsam said.

During the meeting, the City of Franklin insisted that any project within the area will not cross into the burial site.

The Williamson County Historical Society also offered to install a large historical marker.