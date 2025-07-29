Neighbors outraged as raw sewage repeatedly contaminates Williamson County creek

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raw sewage is once again flowing into Cartwright Creek in Williamson County's Grassland area, a recurring environmental disaster that residents say will continue without permanent fixes to the troubled Limestone Water Treatment Plant.

County officials issued an emergency notice over the weekend after sewage began leaking into the creek, which feeds directly into the Harpeth River. While cleanup efforts are underway, residents who live along the waterway are expressing frustration over what they describe as an ongoing problem.

"A porta potty, the worst porta potty that's been sitting in the sun," is how one resident described the smell that has plagued their neighborhood for the past month.

Fed up with the odor, Allison Buckley and her neighbors decided to investigate themselves, pulling on boots to walk through the creek.

"Here we go, overflow right here. I frickin knew it, I frickin knew it," Buckley said upon discovering the source. "There is so much coming out. There was actually a current flowing directly into the creek of raw, untreated sewage."

The source was confirmed to be the Limestone Water Treatment Plant, owned by Central States Water Resources. The sewage turned the water a gray color and significantly increased bacteria levels.

"You can't disinfect a creek," said Dorie Bolze, president of the Harpeth Conservancy.

Bolze said the Harpeth Conservancy took water samples following the leak. She said this marks the sixth overflow from the plant this year alone.

"Fast-forward 15 years, still the same set of problems. The plant is old and has too much water coming into it. It can't function," Bolze said. "It's a constant problem — the owners, when they bought it, knew this. It's a violation of the Clean Water Act and their state permit."

Williamson County Emergency Management reported that the overflow was caused by a blockage of rags and grease. Officials say the company has cleared the blockage, and the treatment plant is now operating on backup pumps and generators.

According to county officials, the sewage overflow was stopped on July 25, and the plant is now operating under normal conditions. The pipe is scheduled to be cleaned with a secondary inspection planned for next week. An additional backup pump and bypass line have been installed as precautionary measures.

Initial cleanup of the creek and surrounding area is expected to be completed soon, with additional testing to determine if further remediation is necessary. Residents are still advised to avoid contact with Cartwright Creek and to follow posted warning signs while remediation work continues.

In a statement, Limestone Water Utility Operating Company acknowledged the overflow and said they are "actively coordinating with state environmental regulators to ensure appropriate response and remediation."

The company noted that the Grassland facility, built in the 1970s, "had faced decades of deferred maintenance" before their acquisition and was "operating with outdated infrastructure and noncompliant with key environmental standards" when purchased.

The utility claims to have made "meaningful improvements," including aeration system upgrades and remote monitoring installation. They say a design for a fully modernized plant has been submitted to the state for approval, with construction expected to begin immediately after permitting and completion projected for 2026.

For residents who once enjoyed the small spring-fed creek as "a source of peace," the recurring sewage problems have transformed it into what one neighbor described as "a source of rage."

"Infuriated. We've been gaslit for so many years," said Buckley.

Have you been affected by the Cartwright Creek sewage contamination? I want to hear from you. If you live near the creek, have noticed unusual odors, or have concerns about how these recurring sewage leaks might impact your property value, health, or local environment, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

