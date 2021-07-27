Neighbors, strangers to the rescue after a Franklin store was vandalized before its grand opening

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than six hours until J. Lee boutique's grand opening on Saturday afternoon, the Franklin store was vandalized.

Surveillance video shows a man spray painting the store’s front door, windows, sign, and a car parked outside the shop.

JoAnna Corbin Neighbors and strangers step up to help a Franklin business owner after her store was vandalized before its grand opening.

"It felt like my world crashed down," owner JoAnna Corbin said. "I can't explain how hard it was to process that someone was so evil and could do something like that."

Corbin worked tirelessly for weeks to prepare for her launch party and refused to let this ruin it.

She immediately sprang into action, posting on Facebook about the incident, hoping to find someone who could quickly remove the spray paint.

What she got was more than she expected, with friends and strangers coming together to help the owner prepare her shop in time for her grand opening.

They were able to pull it off and Corbin says the grand opening went ahead as planned.

No arrests have been made yet but Corbin says she has filed a police report and recognizes the man in the surveillance video. She's hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

J. Lee Boutique is located at 128 Holiday Court. You can also click here for their website.