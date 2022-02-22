Neighbors worry about flooding ahead of storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of Tuesday's weather, we are hearing from neighbors worried about the flooding concerns they say are linked to new developments in neighborhoods across the mid-state.

Leslie Hales, from Madison, is one of those neighbors.

"It starts up at the top of the hill, if we get a good rain like we got last week where it poured for 3-4 hours," Hales said, pointing to a Y-shaped erosion in her backyard, where rainwater plows through during heavy downpours.

"Who's to say these next four days of rain, who's to say it won't get that high?" Hales said.

Hales says she knows she's by far not the only homeowner facing flooding and drainage problems, some even worse then hers, but she says after it seems that no one has done anything about the issue, even after letting the city know about it once again last week, she's not sure where to turn.

As in other cases, she points to new development just behind her house.

"The streets behind us have a lot of new development as well and that's where we think a lot of the issues for flooding have started," Hales said.

And as night falls, Leslie wonders what may be in store for her backyard Tuesday.

"Our city does pride themselves in wanting to work at the issues that are plaguing us, but it's a broader issue and as the city grows, is this going to continuing a bigger problem?" Hales said.