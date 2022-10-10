'Nervous when we’re driving:' Nashville neighborhood fed up with bad drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mom and retired firefighter are fed up with bad drivers who are making roadways unsafe.

The intersection at Gale Lane and Lealand Lane is now a popular cut-through between neighborhoods.

"We’re a growing city, and that’s sometimes how it goes," Jamie Chenery said.

Chenery said it can be dangerous.

"We’ve got a few kids, and I get nervous when we’re driving there because people sometimes miss the stop sign, or maybe aren’t paying attention, ya it’s not a great intersection," Chenery said.

NewsChannel5 cameras were rolling when a driver sped through the intersection without stopping on Monday.

"We often hear brakes screeching and a loud bang," Chenery said. "It’s every couple of weeks we’ll hear it, or we’ll see debris over there."

Unfortunately, retired firefighter Glenn Sengstack was hit at the intersection in his car a couple of weeks ago.

"Very annoying, as soon as he saw me, he looked at me and he backed up right away and it’s like ‘don’t leave.’ And he pointed to the Sevier Park Rec Center, and I thought we were going to go there, so I turned around, and he just kept going," Sengstack said.

The hit-and-run driver had temporary tags.

"I do have uninsured motorists, my rates may go up, but it is what it is," Sengstack said.

No one was hurt, but that's not always the case. According to Metro Nashville Police Department officials, there have been 15 deadly hit-and-run crashes this year — 14 of those wrecks involved pedestrians.

"We have this great park here, and another park there, so it’s a wonderful street to be on in so many ways, but it’s scary with children," Chenery said.

Glenn said they drove in the Washington, D.C., area for 40 years and were never in a crash. Since moving here, his family's car has been hit four times in five years.

"It’s just frustrating, "Sengstack said.

Glenn said they did call 911, but were put on hold, so they hung up. When police called back, the driver was gone. Eventually, he said he filed a report online after jumping through some hoops.