NES responding to outages as storms move through region

Nashville Electric Service said crews are monitoring the power grid and responding to outages as storms move through Middle Tennessee.

NES reported roughly 550 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, though that number could change as storms continue to impact the region.

The utility said 380 lineworkers are available to respond to outages. Crews have begun the initial damage assessment phase, inspecting infrastructure and making repairs where needed.

Customers who lose power are asked to report it by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR), signing into their account, calling 615-234-0000, or using the outage map.

NES also reminded residents to stay at least 35 feet away from any downed power lines and report them to 911 immediately.