NES says no rolling blackouts expected despite cold snap in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With cold weather settling in, many Middle Tennesseans are reminded of the rolling blackouts three Decembers ago during a severe cold snap. That was a first for the Tennessee Valley Authority since its inception during the Great Depression.

However, Nashville Electric Service reassures neighbors that rolling blackouts are unlikely this time around.

NES said since the cold snap in December 2022, TVA has significantly increased its power generation capacity.

"TVA has added capacity for their system, they have contracts for additional fixed capacity. They also have some of their own facilities that they've added capacity to or increased in the TVA footprint, so all in all there's more generation capacity to be able to serve customers," said Brent Baker of NES.

Despite the improved capacity, NES is still recommending that residents conserve energy, especially between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday. Simple measures like lowering your thermostat can make a big difference.

NES offers an additional tip for energy conservation: using alternative cooking methods such as air fryers, which consume less energy than traditional ovens.

For those who might not have an air fryer, using a microwave or toaster oven can also contribute to energy savings.

Do you have energy-saving tips or questions about NES's recommendations? Share your insights and queries with Jason Lamb, at jason.lamb@newschannel5.com. Don't forget to watch the video coverage for more detailed information.