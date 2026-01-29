Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NES suspending all service disconnections for nonpayment, waiving late fees until further notice

Nathan Edwards, an NES Lineman.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES will be suspending all service disconnections for nonpayment and waiving late fees until further notice.

There are still more than 80,000 NES customers without power across Nashville. You can check the latest outage numbers here.

According to NES, they've now deployed more than 930 lineworkers from Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Indiana and Tennessee.

215 vegetation management team members as well as supplemental contract teams have also been deployed to complement restoration efforts.

These are the areas with the largest outages:

  • West Nashville
  • Bellevue
  • Belle Meade
  • Forest Hills
  • Brentwood
  • Melrose/Berry Hill
  • Madison
  • Bordeaux
  • Brick Church
  • East Nashville 
  • Green Hills
  • Whites Creek
  • Joelton
  • Goodlettsville
  • Antioch

