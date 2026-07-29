Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is casting singles in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for love? Willing to propose before ever seeing your future partner? Netflix may have a pod waiting for you.

“Love Is Blind” is casting single men and women in Tennessee for an upcoming installment of the popular reality dating series.

The experiment puts singles into separate pods, where they date and form connections without seeing one another. Participants must decide whether to get engaged before meeting face-to-face for the first time.

A casting announcement calls for people who are “brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship.” Tennessee is among six locations included in the latest casting search.

Think love could truly be blind? Apply to enter the pods here.