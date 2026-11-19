NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dramatic change to Tennessee law for protecting children is one step closer to reality.

And the tragic beating death of an infant is the driving force for a change ... one the victim's father says will save lives.

It's a sad reality that too often needed change only comes after something bad happens ... and those who loved a sweet little girl say that's the impetus for a needed new law.

Four-month-old Nevaeh was severely injured this past September -- police say by her mother's boyfriend, Bobby Randall Conner ...

"It could have been prevented in so many ways," said Nevaeh's father, Eddie Wagner.

He was by her side when she died at the hospital.

And now, just two months later, his fight to get Nevaeh's Law passed is one step closer to reality ... as lawmakers are crafting a bill, which is expected to pass next legislative session ...

"Nevaeh's Law will be a registry for child abuse."

Currently, there is a public registry for child sex offenders in Tennessee.

You can find out who they are and where they live ... and they are prohibited from being around children.

But that law did not help Nevaeh.

Conner had prior convictions for aggravated child abuse -- but not sex abuse.

Wagner did not want him around his daughter ...

"I tried to get DCS ... sent texts, and all they could say is he is not a sex offender."

So Conner stayed in the home with Nevaeh and her mother ... the child died, and Wagner buried his only daughter.

Nevaeh's Law will make a public registry for people convicted of child abuse and create additional restrictions for offenders ... a law that could have saved Nevaeh's life.

State Sen. Mark Pody today met with Wagner and attorneys to draft the legislation, which they believe will be one of the priorities to pass next legislative session in January.

Bobby Randall Conner is currently charged with aggravated child abuse, but those charges are expected to be upgraded.

The case is currently before the grand jury.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com