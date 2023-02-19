'Never dreamed I would have the opportunity to do it again before I died': Gospel singer gets VIP treatment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A well-known Nashville Gospel singer’s dreams are becoming a reality. On Saturday, she stepped back into the recording studio for the first time in 35 years on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Brenda Ivey Robertson said the opportunity has given her another reason to keep fighting. Currently, she’s facing one of the biggest battles of her life: kidney disease.

“I did this to myself; God didn’t do this to me. That’s why I love him so much. God didn’t do this to me," Gospel Singer Brenda Ivey Robertson praised.

She believes it was God that led her to call the dean of MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment, Beverly Keel. Keel extended the invitation to the 68-year-old to record a few songs at the school.

"I’d never dreamed I would have the opportunity to do it again before I died. Bring back life," Robertson said.

The university’s Recording Industry Chair John Merchant is producing the songs. He's also an internationally known producer and engineer. He has worked with countless big names.

“I was honored to be asked to be here. A couple of weeks ago it was Dolly Parton. Today it’s this wonderful session," Merchant said.

Merchant also brought Robertson a microphone to sing in that has been used by Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson and Barry Gibb.

Robertson doesn’t know how much longer she will live after already surviving eight years of kidney dialysis.

"I'm not reaching for stardom anymore, but it's just to share my voice with the community again. I want to wake up people and say, 'God still lives.' That’s what I'm doing," Robertson said.

She said the VIP recording session has energized her to keep living and fighting.

"I do this today because I do want people to see something in me that reminds them of God. Not religion, not just saying they go to church, but see something in me because of my kidney disease that will remind them that God is good, and He is truly real. We have to get a relationship with Him so we can have a good, balanced life," Robertson said.

Robertson has donated some of her albums and DVDs to MTSU's Center for Popular Music, where her music will live on forever.

Her new songs will be available to listen to on her YouTube channel.