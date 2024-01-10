'Never Give Up' local students help design school mural that shares life lessons

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A handful of kids got the chance to leave their mark on their school, literally. Amqui Elementary in Madison has a new mural, where a small group of kids got to help share life lessons for current and future students.
They range from never giving up, don't judge a book by its cover, be cool and more. The kids had the help of the artist C3 to create the mural.
"This whole entire project is called 'Spoken Graffiti' and after the shooting at Covenant School we really really wanted to do something to show the power that lies in school but take away from that because school shootings have been happening," Project Manager Karimah Taylor said.
This mural was done with a grant. The are murals at two other schools aside from Amqui: Warner and Madison.
To see what the kids helped come up with watch the video above.
