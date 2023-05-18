'Never met her, and she’s my best friend': VA volunteers call veterans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A volunteer pen pal program is helping veterans one phone call at a time.

At the Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center in Murfreesboro, they take care of veterans physically and mentally. Through the Compassionate Contact Corps program, volunteers like Sammy Knoblauch call and check in with veterans like Mr. Jones on the phone.

James Jones said Sammy has been a lifesaver.

“I don’t care if I’m in the worst mood of my life, I mean my sister’s got cancer, she gets off the phone with me, I’m crying — poor ole pitiful me, man and then Sammy calls: 'Hi Mr. Jones,' and man it takes every bit that’s drained and puts it back into me," Jones said.

The program started to combat loneliness in the pandemic, but it's grown into so much more.

"I’ve never met her, and she’s my best friend," Jones said.

Sammy is a Vanderbilt University student with plans to go to medical school. She said volunteering with the VA has been rewarding.

"They have very different life experiences, and I think something that’s really valuable going into medicine is learning to work with all kinds of people,” Knoblauch said.

Anthony Stevens, the assistant chief with Center for Development and Civic Engagement, said in 2022 the VA had over 700 veterans enrolled across the country.

"It is probably one of best programs I’ve heard and been part of," Stevens said.

83% of veterans surveyed said it helped them feel less lonely. Stevens said, "It is great."

Sammy is home for the summer from college, but there are still plenty of catch-up sessions with Mr. Jones. He even called her for emotional support before the interview with NewsChannel 5.

“Thank you for everything you’re going to keep calling me right? Yea, of course! I thought when you were a movie star you were going to dump me,” Jones said.

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare system has 15 veterans enrolled in the program that are referred to it by clinicians. But hopefully, it will grow in the coming years if they have more volunteers. Call 615-225-4533 to volunteer or go here.