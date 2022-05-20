New 4,500 seat amphitheater proposed for Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders and organizers announced Thursday the plans for a new amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway.

Notes Live, Inc. wants to create Sunset Amphitheater to host touring acts and live music for 4,500 fans. Ideally, the facility will go on an 18 acre parcel located off of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. Murfreesboro City Council will have to approve the measure.

"We are excited to announce another high-quality entertainment venture to our City featuring live music in both indoor and outdoor settings,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Providing final agreements are approved by Council, the amphitheater will be a public-private partnership adding a significant amenity to the area and elevating Murfreesboro in the Nashville music scene. As mayor, I am delighted, along with the City Council, to welcome Notes Live to Murfreesboro in making this substantial investment and we look forward to Notes Live contributing to the community in many ways."

The proposed $40 million music, entertainment and dining project also includes a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, an upscale, casual dining restaurant. The full-service restaurant will include a high-quality tasting room, rooftop patio and an integrated large outdoor patio hosting with outdoor fireplaces.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be full steam ahead in building our new Murfreesboro campus. We love Murfreesboro and plan to build one of the most luxurious music campuses in the country. We expect our live streaming and content strategy to make ‘Live from Murfreesboro’ a household name in every living room in America,” said JW Roth, Notes Live Founder and CEO.