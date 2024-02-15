New 72 acre Town Square will be built in Nolensville, a $200 million idea

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville is on its way to building a 72-acre town square in the heart of town.

A developer got the thumbs up on the project Tuesday night. The planning commission of Nolensville voted through the conceptual design of the town square, set to take shape in the next five to ten years.

This means the project passed through the first of three phases, while the later phases still need to be voted on and will iron out details when it comes to infrastructure, construction, and parking.

"It fits what Nolensville has desired to have, which is a village," said town manager Victor Lay.

The developer, Land Innovations, plans to use land along Nolensville Road near Rocky Fork Road.

Businesses, retail, over 400 residential units, a parking garage and walkable space surrounding the town square are all part of the over $200 million idea.

"So that in and of itself is a pretty significant investment," said Lay. "But then when you also look at the other things that come with it: the retail that's inside it, the community space inside it, there will be residual real income dollars that come out of this development."

While the town reports much support for the project, some worry about clogged roads.

"Everyone here sees traffic, and this will add to it," admitted Lay, although the developer is looking into turn lanes and other recommendations to avoid that.

The town also continues to bend the state's ear when it comes to road widening.

"Nolensville was a sleepy town," said Lay. "I don't think anybody at the time realized to the degree how Nolensville was going to grow."

The town says the developer hopes to break ground on this sometime this year and finish the project around 2029.