New addition to Tennessee Tech keeps memories alive with the help of a sweet treat

Posted at 5:08 AM, Sep 13, 2023
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new addition to Tennessee Tech, keeps one of the university's donor's memory alive with the help of a sweet treat.

Poppies is a new ice cream spot on campus, honoring Millard Vaughn Oakley. His granddaughter called him Poppie.

He passed a little over a year ago and during his life he had a love for ice cream.

President of Tennessee Tech Phil Oldham said when they honor someone who has given a lot to campus, their name is put on a building. He said the Oakley name is prominent at Tennessee Tech, but Poppies shows off more of his personality.

"In honoring Millard in this way with his love of ice cream and sharing that and telling his story it's a great opportunity to show the personality behind the person and how he was such a generous and kind giving individual and hopefully that will be inspirational to generations of students to come," President Oldham said.

The soft opening of Poppies was earlier this week, but there are more renovations on the way.

