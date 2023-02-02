New Advanced Placement African American Studies course to be added to schools nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The official curriculum is out for a new Advanced Placement African American Studies course to be taught in high schools across the country.

The course does not come without some controversy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized it before its official release. After it was released Wednesday, some people believe the College Board buckled to political pressure.

The 28-week course covers topics from early African kingdoms to segregation and the Civil Rights movement. It also goes over the achievements of African Americans and studies the work of influential artists and writers.

What is not required in the course are topics on the Black Lives Matter movement, Black feminism, and reparations. These are the topics DeSantis said are the reason he is blocking Florida schools from teaching the course.

The College Board has those topics on a sample list for schools to choose for student projects instead of them being part of the exam.

Even so, Brandi Waters, the AP African American Studies Senior Director, said is looking forward to the roll-out of the new course and its possibilities.

"What's really exciting about this course is it's not an African American history course. It's an African American studies course. So we're giving students the opportunity to enter this professional discipline that normally they wouldn't access until college, but now they can get it in high school," said Waters.

The course was developed by more than 300 African American studies professors from universities across the country.

Sixty schools are currently involved in a pilot program, including one in Memphis. The course will be available to all schools by fall of 2024.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools to see if the course will be added to schools in Nashville.