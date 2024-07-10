New Alzheimer’s drug brings hope to Tennessee families after FDA approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hope is something many families cling to when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Currently, 129,000 Tennesseans over age 65 live with the disease. Recently, a new drug was approved by the FDA to slow the decline in memory and thinking abilities.

One of those affected is 69-year-old Barbara Eades, who is living with Early-Stage Alzheimer’s disease.

“I was first diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment,” said Eades.

But instead of taking a back seat, the retired registered nurse decided to fight. She signed up for an Eli Lilly clinical trial to see if this new drug could help slow the progression of her condition.

“I live in Chattanooga, and we have to drive to Gainesville, Georgia,” Eades shared about her monthly infusions for over a year.

Amy French, Senior Manager of Programs and Education and Research at the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee, explained the drug’s impact.

“Beta amyloid plaques, in the South we would compare it to kudzu forming on the brain and smothering those brain cells. That’s where damage to the brain comes in through the disease process. The medications that are FDA approved now can help begin to clear that beta amyloid plaques,” French said.

According to Eli Lilly, the drug, marketed under the brand name Kisunla, slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s by about 35% after 18 months, compared to a placebo.

“I was having a period where I would forget where I was going. Driving, and then I would stop. 'Where was I going?' It wouldn’t come to me for about 30 seconds. When I started the trial, that went away,” Eades recalled.

Though Barbara experienced side effects like an allergic reaction, she believes it was worth it.

“There’s no telling how good it’s going to do for me in the long run. It’s my lifeline. I don’t have any other choices right now,” she said.

Knowing her memory is on borrowed time, Barbara plans to keep enjoying life and documenting her memories in a book.

“If I ever come to a point where I don’t recognize my husband or my grandchild, they will kindly come and bring the book and say, ‘Here Mama, you made this book. See, you’ve got it labeled. This is me, this is you.’ So yes,” she said.

Now that the drug is FDA-approved, Barbara will transition out of the trial and continue the treatment. Eli Lilly says the new drug will cost $32,000 for a year’s worth of treatment. Medicare is expected to provide coverage, but it’s uncertain how other insurance companies will handle it.