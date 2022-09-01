New AP class focused on African American studies coming to 60 schools nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new addition to advanced placement classes is hitting a handful of schools across the country.

It would be an AP African American studies course and CBS News learned it is coming to 60 schools across the country. They have not learned which schools this class will be offered.

If you are unfamiliar with the AP program, it covers nearly 40 subjects ranging from music theory and psychology to environmental science and German language and culture. These are college courses that your kids can take in high school.

According to Time Magazine, this will look at 400 years of African American history and is the first new AP course since 2014.

This summer, the teachers who were part of the pilot program met at Howard University to go over the everything and prepare for the new course, according to CBS News.