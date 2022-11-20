New arrests made in rent argument shooting that injured 10-year-old in his apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two new arrests have been made in connection to a daytime shooting on May 14 that wounded an uninvolved 10-year-old boy.

Violent Crimes Division Detective Zach Maxa and TITANS Detective Jonathan Foote conducted investigations that showed the shooting started when two groups fought over payment for a short-term rental.

The groups met in the apartment complex parking lot for a physical fight when gunfire broke out. More than 60 cartridge casings — including numerous rifle rounds — were found after the shooting.

The boy had been in his apartment when he was grazed in the head by a bullet from the fight outside.

Jason Willis, 19, has now been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of a $355,000 bond.

Kryanu Givens, 26, is alleged to have cleaned up a blood trail that led to her apartment. She has been charged with evidence tampering and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is still in progress.