New Beacon Poll shows former President Trump has a significant lead over Vice President Harris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Beacon Poll shows that former President Donald Trump has a significant lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among prospective Tennessee voters.

When asked who they would vote for in the presidential election, 56 percent of voters stated they'd vote for Trump compared to 35 percent who would cast a ballot for Harris.

When asked who they would vote for in the Senate race, 54 percent stated they'd vote for Republican Marsha Blackburn over the 31 percent that would choose Democrat Gloria Johnson.

The numbers are a bit closer however when it comes to who poll takers believe will win the election.

50 percent believe Donald Trump will win, 40 percent believe Kamala Harris will win and 10 percent are not sure.

In general, 55 percent of poll takers stated they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in the state of Tennessee. When it comes to the state of the United States, 71 percent say they are very or somewhat dissatisfied.

