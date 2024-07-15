New Beacon Poll shows former President Trump with a 30 point lead against Joe Biden

The following poll was conducted from June 20 through July 1, 2024

A new Beacon Poll is showing that when when given the choice of Joe Biden, Donald Trump or Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 58 percent of likely voters would choose former President Trump. 28 percent of poll-takers say they'd choose President Biden and 5 percent for Kennedy.

The poll itself details that while Trump was recently convicted of 34 felony charges in New York, that has actually helped his case in Tennessee. 34 percent of poll-takers stated that the outcome of the trial made them more likely to vote for Trump in November while only 22 percent are less likely to vote for him.

40 percent stated the outcome of the trial had no impact on their vote.

When asked if they believed the charges against Donald Trump were politically motivated, 57 percent of likely voters believed that was the case. The question of whether they believed he was guilty however was split down the middle with 38 percent believing the former President is guilty and 41 percent saying he's not.

Last week we shared that 13 percent of Tennesseans chose the former president's main rival in the Republican primary, Nikki Haley as a potential vice president.

Moving on from the Presidential race, when asked if they would vote for Marsha Blackburn or Gloria Johnson, Senator Blackburn leads state Rep. Gloria Johnson by 20 points.

Where things seem to be split is how Tennesseans feel about the state legislature. 47 percent of poll takers say they disapprove of the way the legislature is handling its job. 43 percent approve.

When it comes to local politics, when asked if they would support the use of state tax dollars to fund the construction of a new stadium for a Major League Baseball team in Nashville.

58 percent of poll-takers said they'd oppose this.