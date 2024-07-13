New Beacon Poll shows Nikki Haley as a preferred choice for Donald Trump's VP candidate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Beacon Poll is reporting that when asked who they'd prefer as a potential vice president candidate to Donald Trump, 13 percent of poll-takers chose the former president's main rival in the Republican primary, Nikki Haley.
Haley had support from 13 percent of likely Trump voters and was followed closely by Vivek Ramaswamy with 9 percent.
When it comes to local politics, the poll asked if poll takers would support the use of state tax dollars to fund the construction of a new stadium for a Major League Baseball team in Nashville.
58 percent of those asked said they'd oppose this.
A major league team in Music City has been up for discussion recently, with updates on the efforts coming as recently as May of this year.
The idea of using state tax dollars to build a new stadium is strongly opposed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents as well.
