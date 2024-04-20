New bill aims to keep independently-run music venues in Tennessee alive and well

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our favorite live music spots may be getting a financial boost from the state.

This week, the Tennessee House and Senate signed off on a bill that would create a "live music fund".

It's meant to help smaller venues with rising costs and keep Music City alive and well.

"It's really hard to make it in Nashville," explained Adam Charney, the co-owner of Rudy's Jazz Room in the Gulch. "Bills keep going up."

While the bill doesn't allocate money at this time, it outlines what the fund would look like.

In the future, it aims to particularly assist independently-run venues, promoters and performers.

Charney says for small venues who have had a hard time with increased rent and the other costs of business, it would be a big relief.

Now, the bill will head to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

Soon thereafter, they will flesh out details as to what the grants look like and who gets awarded.