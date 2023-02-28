New bill aims to stop pesky real estate developers from contacting homeowners repeatedly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeowners in desirable neighborhoods are tired of developers contacting them to buy their property. It's happening so much that there's now proposed legislation aiming to stop it.

The bill is up for discussion in a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Lawmakers want to limit the contact so much that real estate developers would only be able to reach out to someone one time a year.

The legislation comes from state Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, who understands unsolicited messages are getting old. It would apply to door-knocking, calls, texts and even mail.

If the developers went beyond their limit, those attempts could be reported. The consumer affairs division of the Office of the Attorney General would be charged with investigating the complaints. Each offense would be 1,500.