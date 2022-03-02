New bill could change citations for speed traps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill focused on speed traps is being discussed Wednesday by the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

The bill does not directly impact the use of speed traps, but rather the punishment.

The bill would change your punishment depending on your speed. If you were driving less than seven miles over the speed limit, officers would legally only be able to give you a warning for your first violation if this bill passes.

"Second and subsequent violations of a speed limit established by the department or counties or municipalities occurring within a speed trap are punishable as otherwise provided by law for that violation," the bill reads.

This is not the case for every speed trap, specifically if you are speeding in these areas:



Marked school zones

500 yards of a church or hospital

Work zones where the speed has been reduced and workers are there

The bill says there would not be a huge financial impact.

According to the bill, it's unknown how many tickets are given out statewide each year for speeding under seven miles per hour above the posted speed limit range.

According to Department of Safety information cited in the bill, a majority of speeding tickets are for going less than 15 miles per hour over the limit.

"However, it is assumed that the vast majority of those are issued for rates between 7-14 mph and that issuing only a warning for violations of rates less than 7 mph is currently a common practice," the bill said.

This would go into effect, if passed, on July 1.

