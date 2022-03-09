New bill to require parents to sign off on school activities for their child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, a new bill is being taken up by the Senate Education Committee that would require parents to sign off on certain activities for their child.

The bill is called the "Parent Bill of Rights Act".

The bill will also give parents or guardians more access to learning materials.

If the bill passes, parents and guardians will be able to review the names of any teacher, substitute teacher, guest speaker, teaching their child.

Parents and guardians could visit their child during regular school hours, including observing the student's class.

Parents would also have to give written consent for a student to join a school club.

Parents would able to review the content of curriculum, review a list of all titles/materials available in the school library, and review a list of titles or materials that have been borrowed from the school library by child.

This bill also requires a local education agency to immediately notify the parent/legal guardian of a student enrolled in a school for any health, safety, or criminal matters.




