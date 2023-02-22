Watch Now
New bill would allow some college students to bring guns on campus

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to allow some university students to be armed on campus. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Joey Hensley, said students need to be able to defend themselves.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Feb 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee lawmaker wants to allow some university students to be armed on campus.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said students need to be able to defend themselves.

A release from the Republican caucus said this bill would allow eligible students to carry a gun. "Senate Bill 827 would allow those who have an enhanced handgun carry permit to carry a firearm on college campuses," the release said.

There are certain requirements for the permit, you can find the full list here.

Hensley said law-abiding students should have the right to take every measure possible to ensure their safety.

The bill also had a major change from its original draft.

"Much like a caption bill, there is an amendment that will change the draft of the original bill. This amendment clarifies that Senate Bill 827 does not allow law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence," the release said.

The bill was sent to committee, but it is not on the calendar as of the publishing of this report.

