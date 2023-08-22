New bill would mandate action school plans for fire, weather and active shooter alarms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill that will head to its next committee would mandate schools come up with a safety plan that would differentiate the alarm system for emergencies.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth came up with the bill after seeing this go into effect in his home county for Sumner County Schools. He said before the K-12 subcommittee that the district has a way to notify students and faculty of three different alarm codes for fire, weather and an active shooter.

"Our teachers are taught that if you hear the alarm there are steps you go through if it’s a fire, tornado, active shooter on campus," Leader Lamberth said. "Usually there is a secondary alert that goes out. We met with local law enforcement, and they asked that it be the procedure in every county."

If passed, all schools — public, charter, private church-related — would have to implement a plan by January 2024. A fiscal note for the bill said it wouldn't be a significant expense for schools.

During special session, the legislature is in flow motion, meaning lawmakers can suspend the rules to allow legislation to move through the process, in some cases, as quickly as a single day. It essentially means that bills, that typically take weeks to pass through the appropriate committees, could flow quickly by formally suspending the rules.

This bill will head to the House Education Administration Committee and the Senate Education Committee.

Gov. Bill Lee's special session on public safety begins at the State Capitol on Monday, Aug. 21. This special session includes only the topics set by the governor. State leaders will discuss 18 topics on an official proclamation from Governor Lee ranging from mental health to juvenile justice. The special session begins at 4 p.m. You can join us for a special edition of NewsChannel 5 at 6 p.m. as Carrie Sharp and Phil Williams live from the Capitol.