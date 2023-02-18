New cafe on Jefferson Street serves meals with a purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Confidence and bravery, emanate from Cintoria Franklin.

"I just love the fact that I trust myself because look," she said as she looked around her new business.

Franklin said it wasn't always that way though.

"It's a hard pill to swallow when you're dealing with partner abuse or just domestic abuse in general," she said.

After surviving three abusive relationships, Franklin knew she wanted to help others fighting a similar battle, and started the nonprofit Pass the Beauty.

"I was a hairstylist, and I just wanted to do something that kind of reminded me of how to build myself up," she said.

Throughout the years the nonprofit has helped hundreds of families that have been affected by violence. But Franklin didn't want to stop there.

"One of the things I wanted to do is provide a safe hub for women and also men and children," Franklin said.

For months, she worked to repurpose and old nail salon into Pass the Beauty Cafe. Now the business helps provide job opportunities for victims of domestic abuse too.

"They are amazing. All of them have an amazing story of overcoming so many things in their life."

The timing is extra special for Franklin, who said it means the world to be able to open up her business in historic Jefferson Street, during Black History Month.

And after all she's been through, she has these words of advice for her younger self.

"Continue to dream. Continue to live free. Be okay with yourself. Build confidence. I made it," she said.

Pass the Beauty Cafe is located at 1400 Jefferson Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.