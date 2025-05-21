New carousel in Franklin brings artist's 30-year dream full circle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new carousel at The Factory at Franklin will soon bring joy to families while supporting the local community, thanks to an artist who has spent nearly 30 years handcrafting the attraction.

Ken Means is the artist behind the new carousel, a project that has been his passion for more than three decades.

"I started these about 30, 31, 32 years ago," Means said.

The carousel represents a rare artistic achievement in today's world, according to those close with the project. Carousels aren't as common as they once were, which means this new one brings a whole new level of excitement to the community.

"Carousels are a dying art," said Brandy Blanton, the President and CEO of the Circle of Giving non-profit. "Especially ones that are carved by one man. So there are less than 200 carousels in the United States today and years ago there were as many as 2,000."

The Circle of Giving non-profit will operate the carousel, with proceeds going to local causes.

"They will pay a $5 fee (to ride the carousel) and at the end of the year, the net revenue gets poured back in the Williamson County community," Blanton said.

For Means, creating the carousel was about building something meaningful and lasting.

"I wanted to create something that people will enjoy and last a long time," Means said.

Each animal on the carousel has been meticulously handcrafted by Ken and his wife, Betty.

"A lot of people my age, or even younger, all have positive memories of the carousel. And that's what we're trying to do," Means said.

The carousel holds special significance for Means personally—it connects to his own love story with Betty, whom he met in 1968.

"My wife is as much a part of this as I am," he said. "She did some of the nicest carving I've ever taught. She's probably one of my top students."

Their first date even involved a carousel ride, creating a story that has now come full circle.

"I was trying to think of something I could do that would be different than other guys that she might have been dating," he said. "So I cleaned up my motorcycle, went over and picked her up, and we went to the Griffith Park Carousel. That was our first date."

The couple's daughter grew up surrounded by pieces of the carousel as it was being created. At the carousel's opening, she finally got to experience her father's creation.

"How does it feel to be on the carousel after my dad has worked on it for all these years? And it's absolutely incredible," said their daughter, Tsainina Lohmann.

The opening day was a family affair, with multiple generations of the Means family present to witness Ken and Betty's dream become reality.

"Like my grandson is here – two of 'em. My daughter's here. My wife is here," Means said.

From first dates to first rides, this carousel is now carrying generations forward, thanks to Betty and Ken Means' artistic vision and dedication.

The carousel will open to the public on May 31. To learn more, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.