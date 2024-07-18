New city ordinance allowing more homes to be built in Nashville's commercial districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people come to Music City to follow a dream. If their dream includes owning a home, they should be prepared for some ups and downs.

Due to the difficult housing market, families have to compete for all available housing. And something that's made it difficult to increase inventory is Nashville's zoning. Some of the rules are pretty restrictive.

However, a new city ordinance opens the door to more homes in commercial districts.

The proposal, approved by the Metro Council on Tuesday, makes repurposing commercial lots and buildings into housing much easier. Before, adaptive reuse was only allowed in the Urban Services District where the building faces a collector or arterial road. The new ordinance removes the old requirements.

Elliott Mellichamp has family who wants to move to East Nashville but cannot find an available affordable house.

"There's not enough houses for them," said Elliott Mellichamp. "My mother-in-law is trying to move to this area. She loves this area. We'd love to have her close."

The ordinance expands housing on lots zoned commercial that might be next to grocery stores if the residential use is at least 40% of the existing or proposed building's gross floor area.

"I will see a huge benefit and my constituents will see a huge benefit on corridors like Nolensville Pike and Murfreesboro Pike where we have a lot of commercial development and we need more residential," said Ginny Welsch, District 16 Council Member.

The council member who sponsored the plan, Rollin Horton, thinks the ordinance will have wide appeal because it doesn't impose on people in residential neighborhoods.

"This has no effect on residential zoning districts, so it helps avoid disruptions to established neighborhoods," said Horton, District 20 councilman.

A council member against the proposal said her constituents were concerned the change might take away jobs and commercial opportunities.

We thought it was important to note that the new ordinance does not allow short-term rental units to be built.

