New Columbia flag to officially be raised in historic ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is a historic day for the city of Columbia. Its first official flag will be raised over City Hall in a special ceremony that starts at 8 a.m.

City officials and community leaders, including Mayor Chaz Molder, will speak. People can also hear from the designer of the flag himself, Bryson Leach.

Out of more than 40 entries in a design contest his was chosen and it will now represent the pride the community has for the city of Columbia.

Leach is the owner of the Good Sign Design Company and pulled from his experience to come up with a flag that will soon fly high side by side with the American and Tennessee flags at Columbia City Hall.

"I took that star from the TriStar and put that in there...The waves in the flag is for the Duck River...The two colors and the way they overlap each other is my way of talking about the diversity of Columbia," said Leach.

The city said the flag is a symbol Columbia's unity, heritage, and spirit.