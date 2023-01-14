New commercial kitchen opens for Dickson County chefs and caterers

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Dickson county chefs, caterers, bakers and food truck operators now have a new place to create their culinary masterpieces.

The county's first commercial rental kitchen is now open inside Mulberry Mill in downtown Dickson. Cookspace has been in the works since 2017.

"It feels great to see it all come together," said Ande Truman, the Owner of Cookspace. "They can come in and use the kitchen whenever they want to. They book it whenever they want. It is 24/7 access."

The kitchen is available to any Dickson County chefs who need some extra space to work. It is stocked with equipment ranging from coolers and freezers to ovens and warmers. The space is certified with the Dickson County Health Department, as well as the State of Tennessee.

Anyone wanting to use the kitchen needs to review the requirements and sign up online. The space can be rented by the hour. Truman hopes this will save locals from having to drive to Nashville to find available kitchen space.

"We think Cookspace is an important resource in Dickson County for a lot of micro-businesses, or established businesses, who need to take that next step to take their business to the next level," said Truman.

Truman said long range goals include hosting cooking and canning classes for the community in the space. She also said there is room for the kitchen to grow if the demand is there for more space.

Lauren Cowan, the Owner of Louie’s Linguine, is already using the space on a regular basis. She started making pasta in her home kitchen during the pandemic, but was feeling cramped as her business continued to grow. She now uses Cookspace for everything from cooking to hosting cooking classes.

"It’s a great resource to have somewhere to go, and keep all your things there so you don't have to carry, lift and move everything every day," said Cowan. "This allows us to expand and get more people in more often. It also allows us to sell in different stores and restaurants."

For more information on renting or using Cookspace visit: cookspacedickson.com