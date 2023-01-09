New Commissioner for Tennessee Department of Correction starts position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction officially has new leadership.

The new commissioner steps into his role just weeks after a report detailed protocol failure for lethal injection in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Frank Strada as the new Commissioner for TDOC. January 9 is his first day.

Tennessee Department of Corrections Frank Strada

Before this, he came from the Arizona Department of Corrections where he was deputy director. He oversaw prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services, according to Lee's office.

He is coming in at a time when that report recently showed Tennessee failing to follow its protocols during executions. Lee ordered a review of the state's lethal injection protocol earlier this year.

The state currently uses three chemicals for the injections which are supposed to be tested for a contaminant that can cause side effects. The report says that did not happen and two executions happened between 2018 and now.

After this report was released, Lee said he is picking new leadership for TDOC.

As for executions in Tennessee, there are none scheduled for this year right now.