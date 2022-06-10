New construction and renovation plan announced for Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A construction and renovation plan which is expected to cost an additional $1.4 billion was announced on Friday.

The project, "New Horizons" will be phased in over the next six years, with a scheduled completion date of late 2028.

This is the next step in the construction and renovation of the airport following BNA Vision, which began in 2017.

“When we broke ground on BNA Vision, our goal was to expand the infrastructure of BNA to better support Nashville’s impressive growth trajectory over the next 20 years. The passenger volume we’ve seen at Nashville International Airport continues to outpace our previous projections, which is a great sign for our city, but it also means that we have to continue building for the future,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “It’s paramount for us to focus on a new horizon and continue to build a world-class airport to support more and more domestic and international travelers.”

Funding for New Horizons will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs) and other airport funds.

The preliminary plan for the project includes improvements to Concourse A and D, a new air freight building and improvements to the terminal roadway and the baggage handling system.