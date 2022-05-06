New shops set to open at Nashville International Airport over the next 2 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Music City continues to grow so does Nashville International Airport.
"By 2041, the population of the Greater Nashville Area is expected to surpass 2.5 million people. By 2023, BNA passenger traffic will grow to more than 23 million," BNA Vision's website said.
Right now construction crews are in the thick of BNA Vision, which is completely changing the airport. Some big-ticket items slated to open in 2023 are the hotel, international arrivals facility and satellite concourse.
In addition to transforming the airport, there are a lot of shops set to open in the coming years. Below are some spots you can expect to see soon.
COMING IN 2022:
Pre-Security
The Tennessee Tribune: July 2022
Concourse A
Arrington Wine Bar and Café: June 2022
Concourse B
Play Nashville: July 2022
Concourse C
MEEL: May 2022
The Opry Shop: April 2022
Ole Red: May 2022
Concourse D
The Southern Steak & Oyster: July 2022
Shake Shack: August 2022
Tennessee Rickhouse: December 2022
C/D Connector
The Green Room: August 2022 (subject to change)
COMING IN 2023:
Pre-Security
Lily Palmer Flowers on the Fly: January 2023
Concourse B
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum: September 2023
TN Moonshine Bar: September 2023
A/B Rotunda/Food Court
The Pharmacy Burger: January 2023
Goo Goo Store: September 2023
Galleria: September 2023
T Concourse
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: January 2023
The Atrium: January 2023
Nashville Jam Sessions: January 2023
Draper James: January 2023
Natalie’s Candy Jar: January 2023
Whiskey Trailhead: January 2023
Parnassus Books: January 2023
Nashville Music City: January 2023
InTune: January 2023
Titan’s Sports Bar: September 2023
ACME Feed & Seed: September 2023
The All Day: September 2023
Concourse C
Slim and Husky’s: September 2023
Smashville: September 2023
Concourse D
Donelson Emporium: September 2023
Tennessee Whiskey Company: September 2023
COMING IN 2024:
Concourse D
