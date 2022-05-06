New shops set to open at Nashville International Airport over the next 2 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Music City continues to grow so does Nashville International Airport.

"By 2041, the population of the Greater Nashville Area is expected to surpass 2.5 million people. By 2023, BNA passenger traffic will grow to more than 23 million," BNA Vision's website said.

Right now construction crews are in the thick of BNA Vision, which is completely changing the airport. Some big-ticket items slated to open in 2023 are the hotel, international arrivals facility and satellite concourse.

In addition to transforming the airport, there are a lot of shops set to open in the coming years. Below are some spots you can expect to see soon.

COMING IN 2022:

Pre-Security

Concourse A

Arrington Wine Bar and Café: June 2022

Concourse B

Play Nashville: July 2022

Concourse C

MEEL: May 2022

The Opry Shop: April 2022

Ole Red: May 2022

Concourse D

The Southern Steak & Oyster: July 2022

Shake Shack: August 2022

Tennessee Rickhouse: December 2022

C/D Connector

The Green Room: August 2022 (subject to change)

COMING IN 2023:

Pre-Security

Lily Palmer Flowers on the Fly: January 2023

Concourse B

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum: September 2023

TN Moonshine Bar: September 2023

A/B Rotunda/Food Court

The Pharmacy Burger: January 2023

Goo Goo Store: September 2023

Galleria: September 2023

T Concourse

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: January 2023

The Atrium: January 2023

Nashville Jam Sessions: January 2023

Draper James: January 2023

Natalie’s Candy Jar: January 2023

Whiskey Trailhead: January 2023

Parnassus Books: January 2023

Nashville Music City: January 2023

InTune: January 2023

Titan’s Sports Bar: September 2023

ACME Feed & Seed: September 2023

The All Day: September 2023

Concourse C

Slim and Husky’s: September 2023

Smashville: September 2023

Concourse D

Donelson Emporium: September 2023

Tennessee Whiskey Company: September 2023

COMING IN 2024:

Concourse D

