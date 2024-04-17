New construction training could land you a job helping to build the new Titans stadium. Here's how.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How does helping to build the new Titans stadium sound? A new construction training camp aims to find local people to work on this important local project.

It's called the Titans construction Training Camp, and the goal is to help those who are looking to break into the construction industry. It's a three-week job training and pre-apprenticeship program that helps prepares Nashvillians for a career in the construction industry.

Participants are paid for taking the classes, they are guaranteed a job interview with a trade partner working on the stadium project and will earn two industry credentials. They'll even get some tools when they finish the program.

The official groundbreaking on the new Nissan Stadium was held February 29th. The new venue will feature major upgrades, like brand new tech throughout, and a weather-resistant dome overhead.

City leaders say this will put Nashville on the map as an NFL hub and maybe even a home for Super Bowls, but the new home of the Titans is willing to share. It will double as a stadium for TSU, a convention center, and a major concert venue.

The $2 billion stadium is being paid for in 3 parts: The Titans paying about a third, and the taxpayer is taking care of the rest through state and Metro bonds. Expected to be finished in 2027.

If you're interested in being a part of the team, you can register for the classes here.