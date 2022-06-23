NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's accused of planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail and now Alex Friedmann is about to stand trial.

The sheriff says evidence in the case will be shocking calling it "the most dangerous thing we have ever experienced."

Sheriff Daron Hall has dealt with the acts of hardened criminals all his life and says what Friedmann orchestrated at the jail tops them all.

"What he did is worse than anything I've experienced in this line of work," Hall said.

At trial prosecutors will tell the jury Friedmann, posing as a construction worker, snuck into the jail and hid handguns, ammunition, handcuff keys and more.

Friedmann was only caught after he was spotted on security video.

The sheriff believes his plan was for a violent uprising involving the inmates once the jail was completed.

"His behavior is the most dangerous thing we have ever experienced," said Hall.

If that's the case, why, when Friedmann goes to court in three weeks, is he only facing the charge of vandalism?

No conspiracy...just vandalism.

The reason?

To this point, there is no clear evidence outlining plans for a violent uprising.

No game plan if you will of what Friedmann might have had in mind had he not been caught.

What we do know is that Friedmann's attorney has filed motions to suppress evidence taken from his property, including not-yet-revealed details that may have been found on his computer.

But we've also learned authorities did track down two alleged accomplices.

To date, they have not been charged with crimes and at least one is expected to testify against him at trial.

He could speak to the motive behind planting weapons.

As for the vandalism charge, it's no slap on the wrist.

The sheriff says it cost a quarter million dollars to replace locks and search out weapons planted in the jail.

If convicted, that's an A felony and Friedmann could go to prison for years.

The trial is scheduled to begin the third week in July.

There is no indication there will be any plea deal in the case.