Alex Friedmann, suspect in jail weapons case, accuses Davidson Co. sheriff of poisoning jury pool

Alex Friedmann was arrested — accused of planting guns in the new Davidson County jail. He then sued to keep from being kept in solitary confinement and won.

Now as the trial nears, he is accusing the sheriff of trying to poison the jury pool against him.

Sheriff Daron Hall has made it clear that what Friedmann is accused of pulling at the detention center qualifies him as very dangerous and a serious escape risk.

"His behavior is the most dangerous thing we have ever experienced," said Sheriff Hall.

Strong words.

The sheriff makes no secret of his contempt for the allegations against Friedmann.

"What he did is worse than anything I've experienced in this line of work," he said.

Friedmann is accused of sneaking in and hiding weapons and ammo during the construction of the new jail.

He was caught but the plot delayed the opening for months and cost thousands of dollars as the entire facility had to be searched for the guns.

Now since his arrest, Friedmann had been held at Riverbend Maximum Security prison while awaiting trial.

But, late last year he sued the state arguing that it was wrong to hold him in isolated conditions usually reserved for only death row inmates.

"I don't know what to say. You should be housed in the most secure environment there is... period," said the sheriff.

But a federal judge agreed with Friedmann and over the holidays ordered him moved out of maximum security confinement.

Now Friedmann is questioning the sheriff.

In a note sent to NewsChannel 5 through his attorney, he writes:

"While the sheriff is entitled to his opinion, it conflicts with the findings of a federal district judge. The sheriff continues to try to poison the jury pool in advance of my criminal trial, which is an improper exercise of his authority."

Friedmann — a former prison advocate — is not shy about voicing his opinion. His attorney points out he is charged only with vandalism, but he is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Friedmann is scheduled to stand trial in July.