New details on how Republicans will attempt to pass a protection order bill in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Technically, legislation hasn't been filed yet on Governor Bill Lee's proposal for an order of protection law, that would take guns away from dangerous people. But the political jockeying and lobbying has already begun.

"We should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want to see us accomplish," Governor Bill Lee said on Tuesday, during a news conference.

Lee's proposed order of protection bill, also known as a red flag law, would allow someone to ask a judge to remove firearms from a person if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Thursday, during a Delayed Bills Committee meeting, Rep. William Lamberth made it clear they would be searching for a caption bill to attach the proposal to. "We’re looking at captions that are actually moving through the system, so you don’t have to start over from square one this late in the session," Rep. Lamberth explained during a news conference earlier that day.

A caption bill means Republicans will just amend a similar bill, already further along in the committee process since House leadership has indicated they're hoping to wrap up the legislative session quickly. "Something comes up during the session, they can take that bill that’s already been filed and they can use that bill as sort of a vessel," explained NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan.

But drafting a bipartisan gun bill is one thing, getting across the finish line is a different battle.

During Thursday's Delayed Bills Committee, Lamberth also made it clear that Republicans seem to draw the line at ex-parte hearings. In some states with red flag laws, the person having weapons taken away doesn't have to be notified. Republicans want those individuals to defend themselves in court.

"Poppycock," exclaimed Rep. Karen Camper, the House Minority Leader when asked about the GOP's argument. "They already have a made up mind. Let’s have a conservation, let’s sit down and talk about it. That’s talking points that they always have, and all seem to sing from."

Pat Nolan says, with powerful gun lobbyists already lining up against this, if the Governor, Democrats and some Republicans want to get this passed, they have no choice but to go in together. "I think there’s an uphill fight to start with," said Nolan. "In this case, we know the Republican super majority is probably going to be divided on this -- how divided are they? Because Democrats can make up some of the difference, but not a lot."

NewsChannel 5 asked House Leadership if they'd be willing to go against the gun lobby, but Speaker Cameron Sexton said he'd have to see the bill's official language before he could pass any judgement.

Nolan says — if the legislature can't pass an order of protection bill this session, it may only be harder to accomplish next year, once emotions from the Covenant School Shooting have eased.