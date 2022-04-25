New dog park opens in Nashville thanks to Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville pups have a new spot to play thanks to the Nashville Predators.

The team opened their new dog park, Pups N Play, outside Bridgestone Arena on Sixth Avenue on April 24, 2022.

The project is a partnership between the Predators, Mars Petcare and the City of Nashville.

The park has been in the works for the last five years and will benefit an estimated 5,000 dogs that live downtown.

It features a double gate system for safety, benches, waste stations and a hydration station.

"All dog owners always want to do what's right, but there's not enough places downtown for them to stop. We're the only hockey rink in America that has a dog park. What I'm really excited about is there's going to be a dog park at the new soccer stadium too. So it just shows sports can be the center of a lot of things," said Predators CEO Sean Henry.

The Preds said they hope the new park encourages those in the community to adopt from one of Nashville's shelters.

