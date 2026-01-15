New domestic violence registry shows repeat offenders in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee law is making it easier to keep yourself safe.

Savanna's Law allows you to see a list of repeat domestic violence offenders online. Like the sex offender registry, you can look someone up and find out if they're dangerous.

There are no names registered yet because the law just went into effect, and offenders will need to have been convicted in 2026.

"It's a well-structured law because you have to be convicted twice," explained Sharon Roberson, the president and CEO of YWCA in Middle Tennessee. "Not just accused twice or someone said something about you, but convicted twice for domestic violence. That's a pretty good standard."

YWCA is a local organization that serves and shelters survivors of domestic violence. Roberson said this is all about giving people another tool.

"There's more online dating, you're meeting people you don't have another connection to other than online," she said. "And so I think it's even more important to have resources for people to check."

The General Assembly passed the law in May, and it went into effect in January. The law is named for Savanna Puckett, a Robertson County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed by her ex-boyfriend, a man with a history of violence.

YWCA said Tennessee is the first state to implement this kind of registry in the country.

If you need help, you can call YWCA's 24/7 support line at 1-800-334-4628 or text 615-983-5170. You can find more resources on the YWCA website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.